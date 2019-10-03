NC beach first responders pull second lifeless swimmer from the water in 1 day

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Kure Beach officials are investigating a second death Wednesday.

Kure Beach police and fire responded to the J Avenue Beach access in reference to a water rescue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews pulled an unresponsive male swimmer to the beach and began lifesaving measures, which were unsuccessful, according to police.

The victim has not been identified and no official cause of death has been released.

Earlier Wednesday, crews responded to G Avenue Beach access at 10:15 a.m. and pulled a different swimmer to shore. That victim did not survive.

“The Kure Beach Police Department strongly encourages visitors and residents to be cautious of the rip currents and to remember water safety protocols,” said the release from Chief Mike Bowden of the Kure Beach Police Department.

