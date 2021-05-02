NC beach house heavily damaged by fire that spread from grass

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos from NC Firefighters Twitter account)

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A beach house was heavily damaged on Friday by a blaze that was started by a grass fire at Emerald Isle, officials said.

Firefighters from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach and Broad Creek responded around 2:45 p.m.

Photos taken by NCFireFighters on Twitter showed a large blaze coming from the home.

A thick amount of black smoke could also be seen for miles from the fire. Photos showed a large part of the home was damaged by the fire.

The Carteret Count News-Times reports the fire was extinguished by around 7 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories