NC beach house heavily damaged by fire that spread from grass

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A beach house was heavily damaged on Friday by a blaze that was started by a grass fire at Emerald Isle, officials said.

Firefighters from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach and Broad Creek responded around 2:45 p.m.

Photos taken by NCFireFighters on Twitter showed a large blaze coming from the home.

A thick amount of black smoke could also be seen for miles from the fire. Photos showed a large part of the home was damaged by the fire.

The Carteret Count News-Times reports the fire was extinguished by around 7 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.