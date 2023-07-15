CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five North Carolina coast lifeguard units filled the top six slots in a competition this week against more than 250 competitors.

The United States Lifesaving Association’s annual South Atlantic Lifeguard Competition for 2023 was held Wednesday and Thursday in the surf and sand at Carolina Beach, according to a news release from the town of Carolina Beach.

The competition includes 18 agency lifeguard teams and groups from beaches, islands and towns along the coast from Virginia Beach, Virginia down to Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

The lifeguard teams competed in a series of events including swimming, rescue board races, running and retrieving beach flags.

Photo from town of Carolina Beach

Photo from Nags Head, N.C. Ocean Rescue

Photo from town of Wrightsville Beach

Photo from town of Carolina Beach

Photo from town of Wrightsville Beach

The winners of the Division A Beaches are:

1st Place: Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

2nd Place: Nags Head, North Carolina

3rd Place: Virginia Beach, Virginia

The winners of the Division B Beaches are

1st Place: Carolina Beach, North Carolina

2nd Place: Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

3rd Place: Kure Beach, North Carolina

The 2023 United States Lifeguard Competition is held August 9-12 in Virginia Beach.