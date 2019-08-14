NC beach town allowing beachgoers to wear skimpier bathing suits

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — One North Carolina beach town is now allowing beachgoers to wear skimpier bathing suits.

It all started after a person complained to the local council that they felt uncomfortable on the beach. That complaint centered around the bathing suits of female lifeguards being too revealing. Now, a single word in the town’s public nudity ordinance is making a big difference over how much skin you might see at Carolina Beach.

Carolina Beach leaders voted to strike the word ‘buttocks’ from its public nudity ordinance.

“I don’t see any problem with the thongs,” said local, Lori Loux. “If you look around and see a lot of the bathing suits, most of them don’t cover much of anything anyway.”



Some people say the change will make Carolina Beach less family-friendly.

“I don’t think it’s good for a family beach, no honestly,” said beach-goer, Melissa Miller. “There’s a time and there’s a place and the beach is, I mean you’re already covered up just a little bit anyway so I don’t think it’s a good idea personally.”



“It’s 2019 and it is family-friendly,” said local, Lisa Overby-Dosier. “It can be family-friendly and let people wear what they want. There are all kinds of bikini bottoms these days and it’s not the same black and white one that it used to be and I think it’s okay.”

The change came after the town received complaints about bathing suits. The change aligns the small beach town with current North Carolina state law.

Town leaders say complaints about female lifeguards’ bikini bottoms sparked the change.

“I’m glad that they’re red and I’m glad that they’re saving lives,” said Overby-Dosier. “I really don’t care about what’s happening with their butts.”

Some people think the whole thing is ridiculous.

“I don’t think butts are a big deal,” said beach-goer, Chad Wendell. “Topless might be a problem, but just a butt, I don’t think it’s a problem.”

Carolina Beach isn’t alone here. Some North Carolina beaches have no public nudity laws including Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington.

