RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With just 31 days until spring arrives, various North Carolina beaches are staffing up for the tourist season and ahead of Spring Break.

Wake County students will be on break in early April with UNC-Chapel Hill students taking a spring break starting even earlier on March 10.

Atlantic Beach lifeguard. WECT photo

That means various North Carolina beaches are hiring now for lifeguard positions.

Last summer was a busy one for lifeguards at the beaches with at least 16 people rescued from rip currents on just one late day in May by Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue.

Over the July 4th weekend, a man drowned as crews rescued five other people at Oak Island and Caswell Beach.

So far, the beaches hiring include Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, and Nags Head.

Training for the lifeguard positions begins as early as mid-March with stationing along the shore on April 1.