NC beachgoer finds military ordnance which later starts smoking

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (AP) – Police in a North Carolina beach town are warning people to be careful after a resident picked up military ordnance from the beach.

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department issued a statement Friday about the unusual event on the island beach along the North Carolina coast.

Police say a resident found a strange object on the beach then took it home and put it in a flower garden.

The resident became concerned when the object began smoking. It was taken to a fire station and determined to be a phosphorous military ordnance device.

A U.S. Marine Corps unit came and safely disposed of the object. No one was injured.

Here is the full statement from Pine Knoll Shores police:

Lesson of the day? Be careful what you pick up and take home from the beach. A resident found a strange object on the beach and took it home and put it in their flower garden. The strange object then started smoking and caused the resident considerable concern. The object was brought to our fire department and was later found out to be some type of white phosphorous military ordnance. A USMC EOD unit came out and disposed of the military ordnance safely. Thankfully, nobody was harmed or injured in this series of events.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now