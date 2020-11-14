NC bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash, police search for car and suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The victim of a fatal hit-and-run on South Memorial Drive Friday night has been identified.
Kari Williams, 27, of Winterville later died after the crash.
The hit-and-run crash happened on South Memorial Drive, between Greenville Boulevard and Mall Drive. Police said that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of Academy Sports and Hobby Lobby.
Photos of the suspect’s vehicle from traffic cameras were released by police.
Greenville police said the vehicle involved was believed to be a white or tan four-door passenger car with damage to the front end, including the windshield.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is encouraged to call GPD Traffic Safety Officer A. Vaughan at 252-329-3438 or the non-emergency number at 252-329-4300.
