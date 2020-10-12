NC Biden, Trump supporters clash; 2 women accused of assaulting man with Trump flag

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An arrest was made Saturday afternoon after Trump supporters and Biden supporters clash.

According to Jessica Williams with the Wilmington Police Department, police responded to the intersection of Military Cutoff and Eastwood Road at around 4:40 p.m. in reference to an assault.

Witnesses say a male Trump supporter went across the street where the Biden supporters were standing to wave his Trump flag in their faces. The male subject says that he was then assaulted by two female Biden supporters and that one of them threw water on him. The man said that he wanted to press charges against the women and he pointed them out to police.

Williams said due to the fact that it was a misdemeanor committed outside of the officer’s presence, the officer told the man that he would obtain the women’s information, provide it to him, and he could seek a warrant on his own if he chose to do so. The man then gave his information to the officer so he could give it to the two women as well.

When the officer spoke with the two women, one of them was uncooperative and would not provide her information. According to WPD, the officer tried reasoning with the woman and requested that she comply multiple times, but she would not give any identifying information.

The woman was arrested for resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer and taken before a magistrate.

