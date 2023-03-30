RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bill in the state house would lower the impaired driving limit from .08 to .05.

The National Transportation Safety Board suggested lower blood alcohol limits several years ago but Utah is the only state that’s done so.

Representative Mike Clampitt is the bill’s primary sponsor and he referred to a study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing that Utah had fewer crashes and fatalities after the state lowered its level. The NTSB said more than 3,800 people in North Carolina died because of alcohol-related crashes between 2011 and 2020. With more people moving to our state, Representative Clampitt said he’s concerned we’ll only see more of these crashes.

“It’s all about saving lives. One thing about the alcohol or impaired level, whether it’s prescription drug you take or alcohol or whatever may be impairing you, it’s a conscious decision that is totally preventable,” Clampitt said.

The bill is already getting support from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other organizations wanting to see more lower legal limits nationwide.

“Why is it ok to let 1,790 people die across America this year because you didn’t want to pass this bill,” said Ellen Pitt with the Western NC Regional DWI Task Force.

Clampitt tells CBS 17 he met with several Democratic lawmakers this morning and he believes this bill will have bipartisan support.