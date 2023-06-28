RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Harsher penalties could be on the way for people who participate in street takeovers like races and dangerous stunts.

A section of Senate Bill 91 would upgrade penalties to a high misdemeanor for taking over streets and doing stunts like wheelies, donuts and burnouts.

“It’s very dangerous, first, for the participants and extremely dangerous for any motorist that might be in the vicinity,” Executive Vice President of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, Eddie Caldwell said.

A first offense could cost someone at least $1,000. Then, a second offense within two years becomes a felony.

“All of this activity is already a crime, a moving violation, but it’s not a serious enough to deter the behavior and so hopefully this will deter all of that behavior,” Caldwell said.

The bill would also make it a misdemeanor to “knowingly present as a spectator of a street takeover.”