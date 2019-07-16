NC bill to help ID rideshare vehicles nears approval as some question need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina bill that would create new regulations aimed at improving safety when riders use companies like Uber and Lyft moved forward Tuesday, though some drivers question whether it’ll have a positive impact.

The House previously passed HB391, and the Senate could vote on it as soon as next week, according to a spokesman for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger.

A Senate panel approved it Tuesday. It’s modeled after a law that recently passed in South Carolina after police say a college student got into a car she thought was the one she’d requested through Uber. Investigators say the driver of that car kidnapped and murdered her.

“Yes, there is a personal responsibility component. But, if we can tweak some laws to protect just one person it’s worth it,” said Rep. John Bell (R-10th).

His bill would make several changes: require drivers to display license plate information visible from the front of the car, have an illuminated sign that shows the company for which they drive, make it a crime to impersonate a ride share driver and make it a crime to assault a ride share driver.

The illuminated sign requirement would not go into effect until July 1, 2020.

A quick search shows signs are available to be purchased online by anyone. In some cities, Uber has begun using signs that can display a color the rider chooses in the app as one more way to verify the car they see is the one they requested.

“I feel like we need just a little more validation that this is safe,” said Logan Alphin, of Raleigh.

One rider says he checks before getting into an Uber car.

“The first thing I do when I use Uber is I make sure the license plate on the car is matching up with what’s on the app,” said J.J. Jacobus, of Cary.

Arthur Marsh has driven for Uber for nearly three years. He pointed to existing measures Uber has taken, such as providing riders a picture of their driver, their license plate number as well as color, make and model of their car.

“I have to make sure you’re the right person. And, you need to make sure that I’m the right person. That’s our responsibility. We don’t need a law for that,” said Marsh.

