MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The next time you’re in a minor car crash, a civilian, not a police officer, could be the one responding to investigate.

Just over a month after passing in the North Carolina House, the Senate passed House Bill 140 last week, which would allow communities to hire civilians to investigate certain traffic crashes.

In Morrisville, officers spent 900 hours last year investigating accidents.

“That’s over a month, 24/7,” Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta said.

Each crash can take at least an hour of an officer’s time, depending on the circumstances.

“They have to wait on tow trucks, it can be in the middle of the road, it depends on if the car can be moved or not,” the chief explained.

But legislation recently passed in the General Assembly hopes to free up some of that time. If signed into law, the bill would allow municipalities across North Carolina to hire trained civilians to investigate motor vehicle accidents not involving any injuries.

“This really gives us an opportunity to look at new ways of policing, working accidents, really being able to put some of our police officers in areas where we can be more proactive than reactive,” said Acosta.

Acosta says the town will research the best way to implement the program if it becomes law, saying he’s eager about the opportunity to have more resources available.

“It’s making sure that our officers are in the right place, we use data-driven information to help us be in the right place at the right time, and so that’s what we really try to do every day, but when you’re working 900 hours of accidents, it really takes away from that.”

The bill passed in the House on May 3. Last week, every Senator present voted in favor of it.

If signed into law, the legislation will go into effect immediately. Civilians hired must undergo training created by the North Carolina Justice Academy. These investigators also would not be allowed to carry weapons, and their employment cannot replace or reduce the number of officers in a police department.