NC bill would ban transgender women from sports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Republicans have introduced a bill that seeks to ban transgender women from middle, high school, and college athletics.

“Males cannot participate in female sports,” said Rep. Mark Brody (R-District 55).

The Union Count Republican is sponsoring House Bill 358, which is similar to legislation in at least 30 states aimed at blocking transgender athletes from women’s sports.

“This bill seeks to promote an absolute truth, and that is that gender identity at birth counts,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon (R-District 4).

“This bill is rooted in invasive and inappropriate questions about young people’s sex assigned at birth,” said Rebby Kern of Equality NC.

As it stands both the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and NCAA allow transgender athletes to compete in both men’s and women’s sports.

“Currently the rules governing transgender athletes are vague, arbitrary, and medically unsustainable,” said Dixon.

“This is another attempt at preventing trans youth in participating in school activities,” said Kern.

Kern says HB358 may be in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 which states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

“All youth should be protected, and we don’t think there needs to be any kind of compromise,” said Kern.

Dixon, a co-sponsor of the bill, admits it’s far from perfect and will likely be amended before a final vote.

“We welcome input to help us try to make this bill as good as it can,” said Dixon.

“The solution is building inclusive sporting environments who don’t attack children for simply being who they are,” said Kern.