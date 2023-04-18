RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Republicans filed a piece of legislation in the General Assembly Tuesday that would add restrictions to drag performances. House Bill 673 would classify drag as adult live entertainment.

If passed, that would mean drag performances would be prohibited from public places. It would also be illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to be in attendance.

“Well, I think it’s about age-appropriate entertainment for kids. I mean, there’s a reason why we don’t have adult entertainment in the schools,” Rep. Jeff Zenger said, who introduced the legislation.

Zenger said he heard concerns from constituents over a recent drag performance at Forsyth Tech.

If the bill were to become law, anyone in violation would be given a misdemeanor for a first offense. A second, as well as subsequent offenses, would result in a Class I felony.

Other acts included as “adult live entertainment” in North Carolina state law include strippers, exotic dancers and similar acts.

“This isn’t targeting anyone individually. All it does is classify drag shows as adult entertainment,” Zenger said.

Local drag artists, such as Noami Dix, are furious.

“I would say that this is just another great example at a direct attack on the trans community and on the queer community, and a marginalized community as a whole,” Dix said.

Dix has been doing drag in and around Durham for nearly a decade. She blasted the idea that drag is harmful for younger people.

“There has never been an issue before. The only problem now is, is that they think, that in some shape or fashion, that youth are being able to. Their fear is that youth are going to be able to make their own decisions,” she said.

She argues keeping younger people, especially those part of the LGBTQ+ community, away from drag can be detrimental to their mental health.

“When it comes to youth who are trying to identify as queer, or trying to identify as trans, they don’t have that representation because they’re being deprived of those things,” Dix said.

If the bill goes through, the law will take effect on Dec. 1.