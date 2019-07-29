NC Board of Elections considers certifying new voting systems

North Carolina is gearing up for the 2020 election — and voters across the state could be using new equipment to cast their ballot next fall.

Sunday, the State Board of Elections met to consider certifying new voting systems.

Many came out for the meeting to see the three systems under consideration and their vendors in person.

Following the 2016 election and investigations into Russian hacking, a lot of people are concerned about security.

“I want us in North Carolina to be a role model for what’s good, and what we can do well,” Orange County resident Dena Papazoglou said.

Papazoglou is all for making sure everything’s right at the ballot box.

“It’s very important that all the voters can count on the integrity of the election system, so that we know the people we vote for and elect really represent the people,” she said.

The three vendors under consideration are Clear Ballot, Election Systems and Software and Hart Intercivic.

Features of the systems include making selections on a touch screen, printing results on paper and putting paper results in a tabulator.

“The security of our voting equipment, the accessibility of our voting equipment and the availability of our voting equipment ensures that we have engaged and empowered our counties to provide the best voting opportunities for our citizens,” State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said.

According to Bell, all systems currently being used, and the three under consideration, are safe and secure.

“We have put these systems through rigorous testing,” she said. “They have met state and federal standards. We do make efforts and requirements that they not be accessible to the internet, and that we do these additional audits and testing prior to and after every election,” Bell said.

Some people told board members they believe hand-marked paper ballots are the best way to keep elections safe and secure. The federal government will look into laptops used in Durham in 2016 election to make sure they weren’t hacked.

CBS 17 is told there were some issues on Election Day 2016 when voters checked in to vote, which led poll workers to use paper poll books.

Bell told CBS 17 the laptops are a check-in system, and the board looks at those differently and separately from voting equipment.

The State Board of Elections will meet again at the Embassy Suites at Cary at 7 p.m. Monday to consider certifying the voting systems.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now