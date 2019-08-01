NC Board of Elections delays mandating readable election ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board is deadlocked over whether to require that voting machines produce a paper printout that lets voters read and confirm their ballot.

The state’s Board of Elections on Thursday decided to debate the issue again in three weeks. By then, it’s likely a fifth member will be appointed to replace the chairman who resigned this week.

The board is deciding whether voting machines offered by three companies will be cleared for sale to the state’s 100 counties for years to come. One third of the counties are under pressure because a state law says they can’t use their current touch-screen devices after this year.

The elections board’s decision comes amid new warnings of Russia and other foreign rivals trying to sabotage U.S. elections.

