NC Bojangles’ customer shot to death at restaurant ID’d, family speaks out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tyesha Hoyle stepped out of work Monday evening to talk about her cousin who was killed in a Sunday night shooting.

Hoyle’s cousin, 33-year-old Ronnie Lamont Franklin, was identified by police as the man shot and killed outside of a Bojangles on West Boulevard near South Tryon Street Sunday.

Hoyle spoke to WBTV in an interview Monday night.

“He was loved by everyone – family, friends, cousins, aunties, nephews, nieces,” said Hoyle.

She described her cousin as a “lovable” person that family members will miss deeply.

Police think there was some sort of altercation inside of the Bojangles before the shooting happened. The suspect(s) fled after Franklin had been shot.

“I hope the police find them and (they) get what they deserve, and my family and friends and cousins, whoever will be in court and we will sit there and watch them suffer,” said Hoyle.

While this particular crime impacts her family directly, Hoyle said she’s taken note of the killings across the city this year. Just one day before she lost a cousin, the city lost another young man. 21-year-old Malik Hashaun Clark II was shot on Kelston Place in east Charlotte Saturday. He did not survive.

“Shooting – it’s sad out here – it just needs to stop. Violence just needs to stop out here. I don’t like it. I come here, go to work, come home and hear something on the news each and every day about somebody getting killed,” explained Hoyle.

Police now need help finding the suspect(s) responsible for killing her cousin. She is hoping it’s her family’s last brush with violent crime.

“We should be able to come together and realize we shouldn’t be doing this to one another. I just want the violence to stop. That’s it,” said Hoyle.

Detectives think the person or people who killed her cousin may have taken off in a white Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information about this South End homicide investigation, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers a 704-334-1600.

