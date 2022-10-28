FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — This Halloween weekend, law enforcement across North Carolina will be keeping an eye out for more than just ghost and goblins.

The annual Halloween week Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign began Oct. 24.

“That’s targeting impaired drivers and it’s something to keep them off the roads,” Julia Casadonte, Communications Director for North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program said.

Casadonte said expect to see a stepped-up law enforcement presence statewide, to discourage drunk driving– something that could impact you and others.

“The worst thing can happen is you kill yourself or someone else,” she said.

Casadonte said there is no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated in this ridesharing age. She urges people who have been drinking to call an Uber, taxi or a sober friend.

According to the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program, more than 250 people have been killed this year in alcohol-related crashes across the state.

This weekend, officials want to make sure that number doesn’t rise.

“The days are getting shorter. It’s getting dark earlier. It’s going to be a lot of kids out. This is the last time you want to be driving impaired behind the wheel,” Casadonte said.

The Booze It and Lose It Enforcement Campaign runs through Monday night.