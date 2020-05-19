NC Bosch-subsidiary appliance factory closing; 1,400 workers affected

Christofer Von Nagel, CEO of BSH Home Appliances North America, announced new appliances from brands Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch home appliances during a press conference on Tues., Jan. 10, 2017. The three brands unveiled their newest products and solutions for builders and designers during the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. from Jan. 10-12, 2017. New products include new coffee innovation from Gaggenau, a completely refreshed refrigeration collection from Thermador, a new dishwasher line from Bosch and more. (Willie J. Allen Jr./AP Images for BSH Home Appliances)

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina appliance manufacturer says it is shutting down until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

WCTI reports Lore McKenna, director of corporate communications for BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America, says the company was informed of the test connected with its New Bern plant on Monday and immediately contacted local authorities.

Out of an abundance of caution, McKenna says the plant will remain closed until further notice.

The plant, which employs more than 1,400, had previously closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

BSH Home Appliances is a joint venture between Robert Bosch GmbH and Siemens AG that was created in 1967. Brands for the appliances include Bosch, Siemens and Thermador.

