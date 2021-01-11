NC bowling alley shooting leaves 1 victim injured

North Carolina news

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — One person was injured at a bowling alley in Charlotte in an apparent shooting on Saturday.

The incident occurred at AMF Centennial Lanes at 4501 South Blvd. Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. CMPD said that at this time it appears the incident occurred inside the business.

CSI was among the divisions that responded and could be seen collecting evidence.

It is unclear at this time if there are suspects or what led to the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories