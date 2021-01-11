NC bowling alley shooting leaves 1 victim injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — One person was injured at a bowling alley in Charlotte in an apparent shooting on Saturday.

The incident occurred at AMF Centennial Lanes at 4501 South Blvd. Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. CMPD said that at this time it appears the incident occurred inside the business.

CSI was among the divisions that responded and could be seen collecting evidence.

It is unclear at this time if there are suspects or what led to the incident.

