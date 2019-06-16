NC boy and woman found dead in fire, boyfriend arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – After an hours-long search, a man who is suspected of setting a house fire that killed two people on Saturday night has been caught and arrested, officials say.

Areli Aguirre Avilez. WBTV photo

Areli Aguirre Avilez was apprehended on Sunday afternoon by police while walking along Macedonia Church Road, which is just south of Taylors ville.

Avilez was a boyfriend of the woman who lived at the home but had recently had a domestic violence order taken out against him for threatening to set fire to her home, authorities said.

Investigators say the blaze began late Saturday night.

Crews worked to put it out but the reported use of an accelerant allowed the fire to spread before it could eventually be contained. The victims’ bodies — a woman and an 11-year-old boy — were found at the scene of the fire.

Deadly Alexander County fire (Source: Cynthia Ledford)

Authorities say Alvarez is suspected of starting the fire and was the woman’s boyfriend. They believe he may be in the country illegally.

A 13-year-old also went missing during the fire and was believed to be with Alvarez. No confirmation on the teenager’s whereabouts has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now