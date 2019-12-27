NC boy injured after shooting himself in the face makes major strides in recovery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A little boy severely injured in an accidental shooting has made major strides in his recovery.

Jayden Brower was 5 years old when he got a hold of his father’s handgun and shot himself in the face.

It was nearly a year ago, on Dec. 30, 2018, in the drive-thru of a Wendy’s Restaurant in Randleman. Brower was in a booster seat and unbuckled himself and reached for the gun, and shot himself.

“It was very scary, very confusing because I didn’t know what happened at the time,” said the boy’s mother Brittany Baldwin.

Brittany Baldwin recalls those moments one of the scariest times of her life. She was not aware her child’s father had his gun inside the car. Days before the incident he left it in the car by mistake.

Jayden survived that tragedy. Today, he’s walking and talking — something doctors didn’t think he would be able to do. He spent several months in the hospital undergoing five surgeries and even suffering through a stroke.

“Quicker than the doctors expected, I was told he wouldn’t be able to do what’s he’s doing now in maybe a year or more so it’s been a really quick recovering,” said Baldwin.

He has to continue to go through occupational and physical therapy. He was able to complete Pre-K while he was in school and graduate. Now he’s in kindergarten.

Baldwin says she really wouldn’t be able to get through this if it wasn’t for God, prayers, and support from friends. She’s glad her son was able to overcome this tragedy.

“He is truly a miracle,” said Baldwin.

