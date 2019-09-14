NC boy stabbed while jogging along neighborhood trail

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies are looking to identify the person who stabbed a teen boy on a walking trail in Union County.

Officials say the incident happened in the Weddington Chase subdivision of Waxhaw around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The teen reported that he was jogging along the trail when an unknown male approached him from behind and stabbed him in the upper back area.

The suspect was described as a blonde-haired male, about 18-years-old and wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, running shoes and no socks.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot while the teen ran to a neighbor’s home to seek medical attention. The teen was taken to the hospital.

Deputies have not yet identified any witnesses to the assault but K-9 units were assisting in the search as deputies continue to pursue leads.

Residents are asked to please call 911 with any information about this matter.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now