NC boy taken by his father, who has active warrant, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a boy who police said Saturday was taken by his father.

Kinston police said they are trying to find Rome Robinson, 7, of Bladen County.

Rome was taken by his father, Shawn Derrick Robinson of Kinston, police said.

Kinston police said that an arrest warrant was issued for Robinson, but did not say what charges were involved.

Police said if anyone knows the location of either to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-252-523-4444.

Police added that the case is currently under investigation.