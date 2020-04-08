NC brewery brews up IPA as part of worldwide movement to support laid off, furloughed workers

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Salty Turtle Beer Company in Surf City is brewing up something good for its employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Half Brewing in New York has teamed up with breweries nationwide, including Salty Turtle, to make “All Together” beer, which will benefit workers in the hospitality industry.

“This is a worldwide collaboration beer. Other Half is asking all breweries, large and small, to make this common beer,” said Salty Turtle owner Daniel Callendar.

Individual breweries get to decide where the proceeds for All Together will go. Salty Turtle will give the money to its employees who were laid-off, furloughed, and have taken significant hour cuts.

“It probably won’t be much, but it’s something,” Callendar said. I think at this point, every little bit helps. We’re super grateful to have such community support.”

The brewing process began Tuesday, and the beer will be ready to enjoy April 30.

“We’ll have four packs and limited distribution,” Callendar said. “Most of our sales will come from in-house.”

As soon as Salty Turtle sells out of that beer, Callendar will look at the numbers and cut checks for employees affected by the coronavirus.

All Together will be a West Coast-style IPA.

“Tons of hops,” Callendar said about the beverage. “Everyone loves hops, everyone loves IPA’s, so that’s what we’re going with for sure.”

