NC brothers ages 8 and 16 die after minivan flips on its roof into canal

COLUMBIA, NC.C. (WNCT) — Two boys are dead after a car crash that happened Friday on 94 South near Pity My Shoe Road in Tyrrell County.

The two who died were brothers and were 16 and 8 years old.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the driver of the car overcorrected, hit a ditch, overturned, and landed upside down in a canal.

Officials arrived on scene at 1 a.m. Friday. The boys were in a Dodge Caravan. They died at the scene.

One of the boys was a student at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Swan Quarter.

On the school’s Facebook page, they wrote,

Laker Family,

It is with heavy heart that we need to inform you that we have lost one of our junior students at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in a car accident.

This Monday, December 9, we will be prepared to support any students who are grieving during this time. Please be considerate of the family and others at this time of sadness. Keep the family in your prayers.

MATTAMUSKEET SCHOOL CAMPUS

Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

