BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Burlington brothers were arrested and face multiple charges in connection to an investigation focused on the sexual exploitation of minors and drug offenses, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 26, officials with the sheriff’s office began an investigation after receiving an online tip about a person believed to have uploaded child sexual abuse material files to the internet.

The investigation led deputies to a suspect living south of Burlington near the community of Belmont.

After reviewing what the suspect uploaded, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Adam Douglas Short, 30, of Burlington, with uploading a file containing child sexual abuse material to the internet.

He was given a $530,000 secured bond.

On May 5, investigators executed a search warrant at Adam’s home. Electronic devices were seized. During the search of the home, narcotics were also found.

Adam’s brother Michael Howard Short, 24, of Burlington, was arrested on narcotics charges. He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Both were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Adam Short was charged with:

11 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor;

1 count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

1 count of felony conspiring to maintain a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling a controlled substance;

1 count of felony possession of marijuana and

1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Short was charged with:

1 count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

1 count of felony conspiring to maintain a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling a controlled substance;

1 count of felony possession of marijuana and

1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case remains under investigation with more charges possible.