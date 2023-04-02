CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) – Concord Police are asking for help to find two missing children who they believe were kidnapped by their father.

They say eight-year-old Josiah Brooks and 11-year-old Aaron Toliver were last seen on Wilshire Avenue before 7 a.m. Saturday evening.

Police say the brothers were playing outside. They live with their grandmother, who has custody of them.

Police believe they were taken by the father, Aaron Tolliver, and that he’s possibly on the way to Texas or Florida where he could be visiting family.