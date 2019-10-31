NC budget impasse unlikely to end with teacher pay bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — There are few signs Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will resolve a lengthy budget impasse before legislators take a brief break from Raleigh.

On nearly party-line votes, the House and Senate voted on Thursday for a measure to boost public education spending beyond what the two-year budget bill Cooper vetoed would provide if enacted.

But the higher educator pay raises come with a catch — they wouldn’t occur unless enough Senate Democrats join Republicans to complete a budget veto override.

Cooper wants even larger raises and accused Republicans on holding “teachers hostage” for failing to negotiate on the broader budget. Thursday’s bill is also likely to be vetoed.

“The governor is actually holding us hostage over a demand for Medicaid expansion that he knows we cannot afford,” said Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R).

Republicans say it’s Democrats who are refusing to give pay raises to teachers.

“This is an opportunity for the Democrats to put the partisanship aside, go along with this bill. It’s a chance for the governor to sign this bill and move on,” he said.

CBS17 contacted Cooper’s office for a response but has not heard back.

Nearly every Democrat in the House and Senate voted against the measure.

Rep. Verla Insko (D-Orange) said she thought by voting it down it would lead to discussion about a compromise.

“We are not talking to each other. I mean, we’re not talking,” she said. “I think it was worth the opportunity to do that, to vote against the bill, to try to get it defeated and so we could actually negotiate what teachers need.”



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now