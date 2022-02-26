COLUMBUS, N.C. (WNCN) – A bus driver who was charged after multiple students were taken to a hospital following a bus crash has died unexpectedly, the Polk County School System confirms.

Jay Bennett Gardner, 59, died Feb. 18, two days after a bus carrying 21 students, that sent five to a local hospital, crashed when it traveled off the side of the road, down a bank and rolled onto it side off a road in Polk County.

Gardner was charged with failure to maintain lane control.

However, according to the Polk County Schools Superintendent, Aaron Greene, Gardner died just two days later. Greene did not say if Gardner’s cause of death was related to the accident.

All injured students have since been released from the hospital.

The cause for the bus going off the road remains under investigation.

