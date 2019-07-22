NC bus driver seriously injured after being shot at transit center, man charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A bus driver for the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to a CATS spokeswoman, the bus driver was shot around 1 p.m. and was taken to to the hospital to be treated for injuries. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD), the male suspect was apprehended a short time later and the gun believed to be used in the shooting was still in his possession.

CMPD said the female victim was in a “domestic relationship” with the suspected shooter, but they did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

Police have charged 57-year-old TB Moss for his involvement in the case.

Moss has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, four counts of shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony domestic violence protective order violation, four counts of discharging a firearm within the city limits, and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.

Moss has a lengthy, violent criminal history including a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and several weapons-related charges.

Police said the driver was seriously injured in the shooting, but there is no official word on her current condition.

The name of the driver has not been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.

