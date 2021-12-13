NC Business Committee for Education holds annual state-wide event to build developmental programs for students, teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Business Committee for Education held its annual meeting last Thursday again working to build developmental programs for students and teachers across the state.

NCBCE held an interactive virtual broadcast Thursday that discussed multiple segments that reached students and faculty of all ages, levels of experience and interests.

It held interviews with students, school administrators, leadership from Halifax Community College and employers involved in the nation’s first solar youth apprenticeship program, as well as had a segment featuring leadership at Northern Regional Hospital that had students participating in the program that supports students moving to become a registered nurse, a news release said.

Additionally, NCBCE also had segments for students who are looking to stay in the school setting, such as with the Early Childhood Youth Apprenticeship Pilot. This segment featured speakers from organizations such as Head Start, programs where high school students begin the path to early childhood educator in high school, a news release said.

Furthermore, the virtual broadcast also jumped into the technical careers. The event featured students, educators and administrators in a student-run computer help desk program to support district I.T. departments and how they went about it.

The NCBCE is a nonprofit organization made up of business leaders across the state that partners with businesses, educators, students and policymakers to support workforce development.

Communications and Marketing Manager Emily Irons said a replay of the broadcast can be found on their website.