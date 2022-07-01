RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The federal government is offering a $5,000 reward for information about bomb threats received by a Campbell’s soup plant in North Carolina.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday that the Campbell Soup Company Plant in Maxton has received four bomb threats since May 17. Each threat led the plant to close temporarily.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with ATF special agents, certified explosives specialists and the state Bureau of Investigation.

If you have information, you can contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or via email at ATFTips@atf.gov or online at this website. All tips remain anonymous.