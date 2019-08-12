NC car stolen with 18-month-old child inside, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point Police are searching for a car that was stolen with a 1-year-old child inside late Sunday night.

The car is a gold Acura TL with North Carolina tag FES-4626. The Acura was taken from a parking lot at 1100 South Main St. in High Point.

The agency shared the information in a post on the High Point Police Department’s Facebook page just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Suspect described as a male, wearing blue shirt, grey hat and blue jeans,” High Point Police wrote.

“Vehicle last seen headed southbound on Main Street. Child is 1.5 years old, wearing orange tank top and wrapped in Ninja Turtles blanket.”

If you see the vehicle please call 911 immediately, police said.

