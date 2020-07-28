NC car thief causes 4-vehicle crash after police chase, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville police said a suspect car thief caused a four-vehicle crash.

On Monday at 2:10 p.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of a larceny of a vehicle at the Speedway at 500 North Greene Street.

Officers spotted the stolen pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Hooker Road and Arlington Boulevard.

Initially, officers followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it; however, due to the high rate of speed in which the truck was traveling and the traffic volume, officers discontinued their pursuit for the safety of everyone on the roadway.

The chase ended near the 600 block of Arlington Boulevard, prior to where the road intersects Evans Street.

The suspect, who has been identified as 35-year-old Joel Anthony Barkman of Newport, continued to travel at a high rate of speed and ultimately, at 2:14 p.m., caused a four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Red Banks Road.

Barkman was not being pursued by police at the time of the crash.

Two of the four people involved in the crash, including Barkman, were transported to Vidant Medical Center with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against Barkman upon his release from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: