WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call.

At the scene, police say they found a 30-year-old woman with “half her body climbing through a bedroom window calling for help.”

Investigators say that the victim was living at the home with her caregiver Mary Kathleen Adkins, 37, of Winston-Salem, who was not present.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Special Victims Unit conducted an “extensive investigation” and found that at the time of the event, the victim was under the care of Mary Adkins and her brother, George Murry Adkins Jr, 28, of Lexington.

Investigators say that Mary and George Adkins “left the victim in a locked room for over 12 hours without supervision or the necessities of life.”

On Oct. 3 of this year, Winston-Salem police filed charges against both of the siblings.

Mary Adkins is being charged with two counts of domestic abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled adult. George Adkins is being charged with one count of the same charge.

On Oct. 7, the siblings turned themselves in to authorities. They made their first appearance in court on Monday.

