WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man who was charged after Greenville police said he stole a FedEx truck and tried to kidnap a 9-year-old was sentenced on Monday.

On November 1, 2022, Dequan Martial Boone pled guilty to one count of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery. Boone, who has a nickname of “Day Day,” was sentenced to 84 months in prison on Monday.

In Boone’s hearing, officials said he stole a FedEx truck in Greenville on October 7, 2021.

Boone, 33, stole the truck by force from a driver delivering packages, officials said. Boone sped away on Memorial Drive from the scene, crashing head-on into another vehicle and then into a commercial building.

After the crash, Boone then ran to the vehicle that he had hit and tried to take a child that was inside.

The child’s mother and bystanders fought off and subdued Boone until police arrived.

The mother and child were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement of Monday’s sentencing.