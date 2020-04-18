NC cases of COVID-19 top 6,100 with 12 new deaths, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were 12 new COVID-19-related deaths from Friday into Saturday throughout the state of North Carolina, health officials said.

The latest deaths bring the number of dead to 164. The 12 new deaths come after a nearly record-setting day of 21 deaths reported from Thursday into Friday.

Along with the increase in deaths, the overall number of cases increased by 394 from Thursday to 5,859.

However, the number of new cases was much lower than the cases reported from Thursday into Friday, which neared 400.

The number of new cases statewide on Saturday was 281, which lifted the total of COVID-19 cases to 6,140.

Mecklenburg County continues to have the most cases and deaths from COVID-19 with 1,153 cases and 24 deaths.

Some of the data is incorrect, however. Moore County authorities report 89 confirmed cases with 4 deaths.

But, the state website lists 67 COVID-19 cases and no deaths for Moore County.

