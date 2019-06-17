NC celebrates 20th anniversary of the moving of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

1991 Aerial view of Hatteras Light Station.

3/29/99 Removal of the foundation continues.

The move steel being removed at the new site by Expert House Movers. 7/25/99

On 3/18/99 preparations are made to add more steel mat and more shoring towers.

This is starting to be alot like work. International chimney crew 2/22/99

The monitor screen in the lighthouse on 5/15/99 This monitor was connected to all of the sensors keeping an eye on the lighthouse .

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse (National Parks Service)

Up top for the first lift. 6/05/99, Sally & Mike Booher on their 40th anniv.

6/11/99 six days to the start of push & 29 days from the new site. But who knew ?

” Nothing like a little drive along the beach ” 6/24/99

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT) – June 17, 2019, marks the 20th anniversary of the moving of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Hatteras.

The 198-foot tall lighthouse was approximately 1,500 feet from the ocean when it was built in 1870, but erosion caused by waves reduced that distance to just 120 feet by 1999.

In 1999, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was carefully lifted off its foundation, placed on a moving platform, and slowly moved 2,900 feet away from its original location.

The move took 23 days from liftoff until the lighthouse sat on its new foundation, where it sits today.

The Keeper’s Quarters, Double Keepers’ Quarters, Oil House and other buildings that were part of the original lighthouse property, were moved to the new location before the lighthouse was moved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now