RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons (NCCMP) has launched a new website which will further its goal of working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to find missing persons and reunite them with their families.

The website has a new logo, real-time reporting on missing-person stats, alert notifications, and information. The N.C. Department of Public Safety said all alerts will be automated and activated with a push of a button.

The new system will aim to reduce alert-approval delays. The site will highlight all NCCMP alerts to include Ashanti, Missing Endangered, Silver, AMBER, and Blue Alerts.

In the future, the website will have online-training videos for law enforcement on activating alerts, a first-responders checklist and training, missing-persons flyers and CART-team training opportunities.

To access the website, click here or visit the Department of Public Safety website.