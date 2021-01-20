NC Central, FSU, among schools receiving freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines

(WNCN) — North Carolina Central University and Fayetteville State University were among a handful of universities that received freezers to store doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those schools, along with 13 other research institutions including Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina A&T State University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University will be receiving the freezers.

The freezers are capable of safely storing COVID-19 vaccines at temperatures as low as -112 Fahrenheit (-80 Celsius) and will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week.

Vaccines stored at UNC institutions will be distributed according to the State’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at the direction of state and local public health officials, according to a release from FSU.

According to the release, the new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will increase North Carolina’s total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials.

A combination of 32 large freezers and 29 smaller mobile units will add flexibility for the transport and storage of vaccines across the state.

UNC campuses that serve rural areas and underserved populations will receive additional mobile freezer units, including the state’s six Historically Minority-Serving Institutions.

FSU, Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University will each receive three smaller mobile freezer units.

Appalachian State University and UNC Asheville will also receive two mobile units to support communities in western North Carolina.