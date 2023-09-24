GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina-based chain has captured the hearts of readers of one travel and lifestyle site, garnering top awards in three categories, including best grocery store.

The Fresh Market was voted the No. 1 Best Grocery Store in 2023 by readers of USA Today’s 10Best website.

The chain, founded and based in Greensboro, has 160 stores in 22 states.

“The original Fresh Market was inspired by the food markets of Europe — a place where shoppers could have a more intimate and personalized experience than the warehouse-style supermarkets of the time,” the entry on the list says, noting that the chain has a “focus on fresh produce and private label items.”

In addition to being voted best overall grocery store, The Fresh Market also won the No. 1 spots in the Best Grocery Store Bakery and Best Grocery Store Deli categories.

In the best bakeries category, the chain’s variety of cakes are highly praised.

“At The Fresh Market, the hand-rolled cake rolls are a must, with flavors like cranberry orange walnut and pumpkin and red velvet with cream cheese filling,” the entry on the list reads. “You can also find Lindt chocolate cakes, Adam Matthews rum and bourbon cakes, handcrafted fudge, and plenty of other delectable dessert options.”

The grocery’s emphasis on “offering a vast selection of natural and organic products” is noted in the entry on the best delis list.

“That focus carries to the deli department, where shoppers can see natural chickens roasting, grab some ready-made sides, and order party platters with sandwiches, wraps, and meats and cheeses.”

The Fresh Market was founded by Ray and Beverly Berry. They opened the first store on March 5, 1982 on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro — a location that’s still home to a store to this day.

In addition to the Lawndale Drive location, The Fresh Market has 20 other stores across the state of North Carolina, from Nags Head on the coast to Asheville in the mountains.

Best Grocery Store 2023 — USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards