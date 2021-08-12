NC Chamber holding contest to find the coolest products made in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The hunt for the coolest products in North Carolina is now underway.

The North Carolina Chamber is leading the contest, which is meant to be a celebration of the state’s manufacturers.

Chamber members say a contest like this is a great way to bring traffic and exposure to North Carolina.

According to statistics from the National Association of Manufacturers, the state’s total manufacturing output was $101.6 billion in 2019.

Click here to submit your favorite product and business.

