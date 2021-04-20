NC chase ends with car crashing, going airborne, landing on truck and bursting into flames

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car being chased by authorities in North Carolina wrecked and caught fire Tuesday afternoon in a Duplin County town.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. as U.S. Marshals were chasing a car down N.C. 111, when the vehicle approached the North Jackson Street intersection and the driver lost control of the car which then struck a light pole and went airborne, fire officials said.

The crash took down traffic lights and power lines at the Bojangles.

The car being chased landed on an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the car then caught fire.

The two people in the car got out before the fire started. The pair surrendered to U.S. Marshals.

The intersection was closed for hours during the clean up.

Potters Hill Fire crews cleared the scene around 5:40 p.m.