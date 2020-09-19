NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley remembers ‘wonderful trailblazer’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Since news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away at age 87, North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley says she’s heard from hundreds of people across the country mourning the loss of a legal legend.

“It’s heartbreaking that we’ve lost a wonderful trailblazer, jurist, scholar, daughter, and friend,” said Beasley.

During her 27 years on the SCOTUS, Beasley says Ginsberg achieved rockstar status that earned her the moniker of “the Notorious RBG.”

“Certainly we all knew her by her jeweled descent columns,” said Beasley. “I think she really didn’t play to politics as judges really should not.”

Beasley last spoke to Ginsberg nearly a year ago at Meredith College where they celebrated the growing number of women on the bench.

“She stood strong in her convictions, and really was a source of inspiration and strength not to just women but to people all over this nation and the world,” said Beasley.

Beasley says Ginsberg’s death creates an obvious void on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“She laid the foundation for those that come behind her to continue the work of equality and justice for all people,” she said.

However, Beasley says it’s premature for anyone to start thinking about naming a replacement.

“I’m completely dedicated to celebrating her life, and her legacy, and really cherishing all that she left for us behind,” Beasley said.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that the U.S. Senate should vote “without delay” on his high court pick.

More headlines from CBS17.com: