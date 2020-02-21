NC child charged with animal cruelty after video posted to social media, authorities say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile suspect has been identified and felony charges for animal cruelty have been filed with juvenile justice, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, deputies got a report telling them about an animal cruelty video posted on social media.

An investigation into the video found evidence that supported the report, the release says.

The animal was seized by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division.

The animal is currently in the care and custody of the Yadkin County Animal Shelter after an examination by a licensed veterinarian.

The investigation is ongoing.

