NC child hurt trying to stop assault with machete as man was strangling mom, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of strangling his partner on Saturday, and a child was left with injuries after using a machete to try and stop the assault, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to Ed Tiser Road after getting a call for service involving 36-year-old Toney Allison and his 33-year-old partner.

When officers arrived, they learned Allison had assaulted his partner by strangling her and using pepper spray, police said.

Officers also learned that the victim’s child had used a machete to try and stop the assault. While Allison was trying to take the weapon away, the child was cut on the face and hands.

The mother and child were taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.

While officers were investigating, they got the victim and child out of the house, but Allison barricaded himself and would not come out, police said.

He came out a few hours after a negotiation. No force was used.

He was taken to Davidson County Jail to be processed but was then taken to Lexington Medical Center for an evaluation because he was having trouble breathing.

He is still in the hospital, and police say charges are forthcoming.