NC child sex offender wanted on multiple charges involving child after cutting off ankle monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on multiple charges, including sex offenses involving a child.

Javier Rubio Chavez, 27, is wanted for four counts of indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape, statutory sex offense on a child and damage to and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police say Chavez was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. However, Chavez cut off that monitor on Wednesday and was last seen near the 3900 block of Winterfield Place, off Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

Anyone who sees Chavez or has information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD’s Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 and select option #3.

