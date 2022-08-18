WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to the hospital on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:01 p.m., officers were sent to the 7000 block of Brandmere Lane when they were told about a gun being fired.

A juvenile victim was a passenger in a car that was shot at by unknown suspects.

The juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.