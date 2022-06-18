Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available on June 20 for children ages six months and older.

The announcement follows the FDA’s approval of the vaccine on Friday.

“Many parents and families have been eagerly awaiting a vaccine to protect our youngest North Carolinians,” said Kody H. Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. “These vaccines are the best way to protect children from COVID-19 — they are safe, effective and free.”

Children ages six months to younger than 5 years old will receive a smaller vaccine dose than other age groups. Booster shots are not currently authorized for this age group.

The first wave of doses are expected to arrive in North Carolina on Monday.

NCDHHS recommends parents and guardians contact their children’s pediatrician, medical provider or local health department for more details on when the vaccine may become available.

For more information about how vaccines for children work and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov.